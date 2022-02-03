Thursday on the NewsHour, we examine the collateral damage and the future of the fight against ISIS after the terrorists group's leader is killed in a U.S.-led raid. Also, senators weigh the need for sanctions and express concerns after receiving a classified briefing on Russian aggression against Ukraine, and Afghan women demand the right to go to school and work amid brutal Taliban repression.
U.S.-led raid kills ISIS leader. What’s next in the fight against the terrorist group?4 min
News Wrap: WHO says surge in omicron cases will help Europe bring pandemic’s endgame7 min
Across the U.S., a sprawling winter storm brings snow, ice and tornadoes2 min
U.S. Senate weighs sanctions on Russia for aggression against Ukraine6 min
Biden’s deputy national security adviser on U.S. raid in Syria, tensions with Russia9 min
Sarah Palin takes The New York Times to court, raising First Amendment concerns9 min
Despite brutal repression, Afghan women demand the right to go to school and work9 min
As the 2022 Winter Olympics begin, Beijing becomes ‘a fortress against COVID’