February 3, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, we examine the collateral damage and the future of the fight against ISIS after the terrorists group's leader is killed in a U.S.-led raid. Also, senators weigh the need for sanctions and express concerns after receiving a classified briefing on Russian aggression against Ukraine, and Afghan women demand the right to go to school and work amid brutal Taliban repression.

