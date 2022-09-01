U.S. military focuses recruiting efforts on video-game playing teenagers

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
John Yang
The U.S. Military is intensifying its efforts to meet young people where they spend their time: online and on their devices. But, as John Yang reports, there are critics who say these new recruiting methods also raise new concerns.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
