U.S. military focuses recruiting efforts on video-game playing teenagers

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Audio

The U.S. Military is intensifying its efforts to meet young people where they spend their time: online and on their devices. But, as John Yang reports, there are critics who say these new recruiting methods also raise new concerns.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: