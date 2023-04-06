U.S. report on Afghanistan evacuation blames intelligence failures, Trump administration

Laura Barrón-López:

So, this is a report compiled by the National Security Council based off of the after-action reviews conducted by the State Department and the Defense Department.

So there are a number of key findings here from this after-action report. That includes that the administration will now prioritize earlier and faster evacuations, something that was not done in the withdrawal during of Afghanistan. They also say that President Biden was significantly constrained by the Trump administration's decisions in the four years prior.

They also did not expect the ease and speed of the Taliban takeover and that, from here on out, they're going to use more aggressive communication about risks, acknowledging that there was an intelligence failure there.

But, despite all of these findings, the administration still said that the president stands by the withdrawal and thinks that it was the right decision. And, in terms of any additional reports being released, they said, no, not so far, that, ultimately, they are giving these reports to Congress, the classified versions of them.