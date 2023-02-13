U.S. reveals new details about flying objects and decision to shoot them down

Amna Nawaz:

For more on the detection and decisions to shoot down these objects and where they could be coming from, we turn to retired Major General Scott Clancy. Formerly of the Canadian Air Force, his last assignment was director of operations at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD.

General Clancy, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

John Kirby and other officials have said, we're seeing more of these objects, in part because we're looking more, right? There have been some changes at NORAD in terms of ratcheting it up the defense detection there. Explain to us what what's happened. What's different at NORAD? What are they seeing now they weren't before?

Maj. Gen. Scott Clancy (RET.), Canadian Air Force: So, that's a great question.

General VanHerck alluded to it in his Pentagon briefing, the commander of NORAD, right after the shoot-down of the Chinese balloon, the very first object.

And what he said was, he had intelligence gaps that he has since closed. And then, after the first shoot-down of these unidentified objects in Alaska, it was made clear that they have changed the filters on the radars.

And what that means is, is that when you have radar data that's coming in, it can be overwhelming to the operators of that, so that they will filter out those things that aren't pertinent to the threats that you're expecting. So, for example, in this instance, it was probably, we're not going to look at targets or we don't want any radar information with air speeds below, let's say, 80 knots, which means that, because you're looking for aircraft and cruise missiles that go hundreds of miles an hour, then you wouldn't be looking at that.

Now they're seeing that data, and they're getting more track.