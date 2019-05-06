U.S. reveals potential Iranian threat but downplays North Korean missile test

Nick Schifrin:

So you mentioned it, a carrier striker.

This is the USS Abraham Lincoln and about a half-dozen other ships. And the carrier strike group that sails together really is one of the most visible and potent, frankly, aspects of U.S. military might.

Alongside that is a bomber task force, a collection of B-1 or B-52 bombers. And what we saw from National Security Adviser John Bolton in that unusual statement last night — and, by the way, it's unusual not only when it came out, but also the fact that the national security adviser announced military movements like this.

He said this was designed to send a clear and unmistakable message that any attack will be met with — quote — "unrelenting force."

So military officials I spoke to today say that the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was on the way to the Middle East, but this advanced that by a few weeks, so they will get there earlier. And the Air Force officials we spoke to today say they're still figuring out exactly which planes will get there when, but this will increase their lethality in the region.

So, bottom line, as one military official put this, this is a significant and important deterrence against Iran. And as one regional diplomat told me, this is really a new phase in the U.S. campaign against Iran in the region.