U.S., Russia begin tense talks amid stark disagreements over Ukraine

Debra Cagan:

I see that's part of what Moscow is hoping to get.

But I just want to point out one quick factor. There's about 60,000 U.S. forces in all of Europe, and only about 6,000 of those are deployed east of Berlin, for example. And of those, about 4,000 are in Poland.

So if you want to talk about exercises, NATO doesn't do 100,000-person exercises. They don't. They haven't. They're not going to do it in the future. And so it's sometimes ridiculous to say, we have 100,000 troops here, and it's just an exercise.

And so I just want to point out that I think this shows how ridiculous some of the Russian positions are on this, because the numbers just don't match up at all.