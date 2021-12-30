Biden urged de-escalation in call with Putin, but officials still fear Ukraine invasion

Nick Schifrin:

Amna, a senior administration official who just briefed reporters called the call — quote — "serious and substantive," a kind of setup for the tone and tenor for in person discussions between the U.S. and Russian and their allies in early January, lasted about 50 minutes and was made at the request of Vladimir Putin, which is unusual, and took place after 11:00 p.m. in Moscow.

Now, Putin has made it clear he wants fundamental changes in U.S. and allied policy, a guarantee that Ukraine can never join NATO, a reversal of NATO expansion since 1997, and no U.S. exercises in much of Eastern Europe. That would reverse decades of U.S. policy. And U.S. officials have made it clear some of that is dead on arrival.

But, today, the senior administration official reiterated that the U.S. is eager to hear Russian concerns and priorities and, in return, will share U.S. concerns and U.S. priorities, most notably, that huge mass of additional Russian troops deployed not really only near Ukraine, but really around Ukraine in four different spots, as you can see on this map. It's created by U.S. intelligence, which believes that Russia has planned for as many as 170,000 troops to invade.

The White House reiterated that President Biden told Putin that diplomatic progress could only take place in the context of de-escalation of those Russian troops.

And, Amna, a few minutes after the call ended just before 6:00 p.m. Eastern, Russian state-owned media quoted a senior Russian diplomat as claiming that President Biden promised not to send any — quote — "offensive weapons" to Ukraine. At this hour, the White House has not responded to that claim.

But, in general, Amna, U.S. officials refer to the weapons they send to Ukraine as defensive, not offensive.