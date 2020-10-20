U.S., Russia close to a deal on nuclear arms control, says special envoy

Nick Schifrin:

Ten years ago, the U.S. and Russia signed The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of U.S. and Russian warheads deployed on long-range systems, intercontinental ballistic missile, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers.

And it includes verification measures, such as movement notifications and on-site inspections.

Today, Russia released a statement agreeing to a one-year extension and separately to — quote — "assume a political obligation to cap the total number of nuclear warheads, as the U.S. has requested."

But Russia has not publicly agreed to U.S. demands for additional verification.

Joining me now is Marshall Billingslea, special presidential envoy for arms control and the lead U.S. negotiator.

Marshall Billingslea, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Bottom line, do you have an agreement on a one-year New START extension and a one-year cap on all nuclear warheads?