U.S. sees concerning rise in STIs, congenital syphilis with no signs of slowing

New CDC data shows a surge of sexually transmitted infections in the U.S. in recent years. The most significant rise is in syphilis and congenital syphilis, which occurs when mothers pass on the infection to their babies during pregnancy. Dr. Irene Stafford, an OB/GYN and maternal fetal medicine specialist at UT Health Houston, joins Ali Rogin to discuss what can be done to address this.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

