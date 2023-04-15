Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, investigative journalists unravel the story of African migrants crossing the Atlantic in search of better lives who ended up thousands of miles off-course. Then, what can be done to curb sexually transmitted infections in the U.S., especially those passed along to newborns. Plus, the story of the first federally funded relocation of a tribe due to climate change.
Support Provided By:
Learn more