U.S. service members sing holiday cheer

This Christmas, we end our broadcast with a NewsHour tradition we cherish. At this time of year, we work with the U.S. Department of Defense to have service members around the globe sing a holiday song. Here is a look back at one of our favorites from 2018.

  • Amna Nawaz:

    We end tonight with a "NewsHour" tradition.

    Each year, we have asked the Department of Defense and its Defense Media Activity Agency to spread a little holiday cheer by recording service members singing a Christmas song.

    From members across the services, here now is a reprise of one of our favorites, "Carol of the Bells."

    (SINGING)

  • Amna Nawaz:

    Can't think of a better way to close out this Christmas Day broadcast.

