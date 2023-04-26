U.S., South Korea sign nuclear weapons agreement in response to North Korean threats

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Leave your feedback
President Biden welcomed the president of South Korea to the White House Wednesday for a state visit. They signed a wide-ranging declaration that enhances U.S.-Korean planning for the use of nuclear weapons in response to a North Korean attack. Nick Schifrin discussed the practical impact of the declaration with Bruce Klingner of the Heritage Foundation.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Support Provided By:
Learn more