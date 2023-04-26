U.S., South Korea sign nuclear weapons agreement in response to North Korean threats

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

Audio

President Biden welcomed the president of South Korea to the White House Wednesday for a state visit. They signed a wide-ranging declaration that enhances U.S.-Korean planning for the use of nuclear weapons in response to a North Korean attack. Nick Schifrin discussed the practical impact of the declaration with Bruce Klingner of the Heritage Foundation.

Listen to this Segment

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

@nickschifrin

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch