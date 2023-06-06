U.S. sues cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance for securities violations

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
Leave your feedback
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced it is suing Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency platform in the U.S. It comes one day after the SEC announced its lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, accusing it of lying to American regulators and investors about its operations. Stephanie Sy discussed the crisis in crypto with Roben Farzad of Full Disclosure.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more