U.S. sues cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance for securities violations

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Shoshana Dubnow
By —

Shoshana Dubnow

Audio

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced it is suing Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency platform in the U.S. It comes one day after the SEC announced its lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, accusing it of lying to American regulators and investors about its operations. Stephanie Sy discussed the crisis in crypto with Roben Farzad of Full Disclosure.

Listen to this Segment

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris
Shoshana Dubnow
By —

Shoshana Dubnow

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch