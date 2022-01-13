U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for large companies

William Brangham:

The court ruled that the Biden administration must stop enforcing a rule that employees at big companies take the COVID vaccine or undergo routine testing. The conservative majority of justices said the administration had overstepped its authority with the rule, which would've applied to more than 80 million workers.

Separately, the court did allow the administration's requirement that most health care workers in the U.S., roughly 10 million, be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, President Biden welcomed that stance on the mandate for health care workers, but said he's disappointed the justices opposed what he called — quote — "commonsense, lifesaving requirements for employees at large businesses."

This news comes as a wave of new coronavirus infections strain hospitals across the country and the president called for reinforcements.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Today, I'm announcing our next deployment of six additional federal medical teams, a total of more than 120 military medical personnel to six hard-hit states.