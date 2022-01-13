What a Supreme Court decision on vaccine mandates means for workers

He says:

"The question before us is not how to respond to the pandemic, but who holds the power to do so. The answer is clear. Under the law as it stands today, that power rests will with the states and Congress, not OSHA."

So that was the — supporting the majority view.

On the other side, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan dissented. They say that: "Today, we are not wise. In the face of a still-raging pandemic, this court tells the agency charged with protecting worker safety that it may not do so in all the workplaces needed."

This is on the OSHA rule, which affects far more people than the health care workers rule.

What are the justices saying here? What are both sides saying here?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": I think what the majority, which — were six conservative justices, were saying here is that OSHA does have the authority to regulate workplace dangers and hazards, but what it doesn't have authority to do is to regulate more broadly the public health.

The majority felt that, when you put a mandate on some 80 million workers who are chosen simply because they work for employers who have 100 or more workers, in that case, you're really regulating more broadly for the public health than you are for the grave danger that a specific workplace may have.

Justice Breyer led the three dissenters, the more liberal members on the court. And he said that he felt that this mandate for workers really fit like a T. to OSHA's authority to regulate grave dangers, new hazards in the workplace.

But he also said there was a very important underlying question, and that is, who should decide? Should it be the agency that has the expertise and has been authorized by Congress and is accountable to Congress and the executive branch, or should it be a court or courts who do not have the expertise to decide what workers' protection might be and whether they need it?