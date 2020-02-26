Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler details harassment, retaliation in new book

Susan Fowler:

Well, I was pretty horrified, because you would think people in authority are there to at least, you know, figure out what's going on and help make sure that there's some sort of justice or fairness.

And that didn't really seem to be their goal. I still, however, continued to report things to H.R. I had a number of things that happened after that, and as I detail in my book.

And every time, they would give me the same spiel. They would say, it's this person's first offense. They're a high performer. We don't feel comfortable punishing them. We're giving them a stern talking to, even when it was somebody who I had just reported for something else a few months before.

But I knew I had to keep a record. I had to keep documentation. And if I didn't keep everything in writing, and if I didn't keep reporting things to H.R., then they would be able to say, oh, she never told us. She never reported this to us. How could we have known?

And I didn't want them to have that kind of excuse.