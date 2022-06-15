UK tries to press ahead with controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

In the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party is facing criticism for its new migration deal with Rwanda. As part of a new resettlement scheme, migrants who arrive illegally on British shores would be flown 4,000 miles away to Rwanda for resettling. Zoe Gardner of the Joint Council for Welfare of Immigrants, an organization among those representing deportees, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

