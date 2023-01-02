Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, Russia bombards critical infrastructure in Kyiv while Ukraine carries out one of the deadliest attacks against Russian forces since the war began. Pakistan struggles to recover from historic flooding that killed more than 1,700 people. Plus, a new COVID subvariant spreads rapidly in the Northeast, sparking concerns over how well it can evade existing vaccines.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.