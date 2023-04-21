Ukraine national security head discusses U.S. intelligence leak, new weapons deliveries

Volodymyr Solohub:

In Ukraine's east, the battle has no end in sight. Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions near Bakhmut, where they have fought a months-long war of attrition.

Leading Russian advances in Bakhmut are Wagner Group mercenaries, many of them criminals recruited from prison and sent to the front. But Ukrainian officials say their troops are holding out and preparing for an impending counteroffensive.

Oleksiy Danilov is the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council. We spoke to him earlier this week and asked him about the situation in Bakhmut.

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary: For Russians, Bakhmut has become very symbolic, because they haven't been able to get rid of our troops there for a long time. Every inch of our land is our territory, and we will be defending it.

If we start giving up town after town, we can end up on our western borders. Our military will not do this and is not planning to do this.