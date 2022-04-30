Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha uses music to bring attention to the war in their homeland

Mike Cerre

While some Ukrainians are fighting on the frontlines in the war against Russia others have taken a different approach. Ukrainian folk group DakhaBrakha is using a multi-city tour of the U.S. to raise awareness of their war-torn homeland and fight back, in their own way, against Russian aggression. Special correspondent Mike Cerre reports.

