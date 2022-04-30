Ukrainian folk band DakhaBrakha uses music to bring attention to the war in their homeland

Mike Cerre
Mike Cerre
Leave your feedback
While some Ukrainians are fighting on the frontlines in the war against Russia others have taken a different approach. Ukrainian folk group DakhaBrakha is using a multi-city tour of the U.S. to raise awareness of their war-torn homeland and fight back, in their own way, against Russian aggression. Special correspondent Mike Cerre reports.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: