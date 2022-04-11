Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov on preserving his country’s culture during war

Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Andrey Kurkov is one of Ukraine's best-known novelists, and his new book, "Grey Bees" addresses his country's past struggles with Russia. It's set several years ago in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, amid what was then a simmering conflict that was little noted by the outside world. Jeffrey Brown talks to Kurkov for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
