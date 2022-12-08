Ukrainians brace for a brutal winter amid Russian attacks on energy grid

Judy Woodruff:

For almost two months, Russia has targeted Ukraine's energy grid in an attempt to sap and freeze the country's morale.

At one point, more than 10 million Ukrainians had no electricity or heat.

Special correspondent Volodymyr Solohub and videographer Pavlo Sukhodolskiy report from Kyiv on the cat-and-mouse game between Russia and the Ukrainian workers who are risking their lives to keep the country running.