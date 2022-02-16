Ukrainians celebrate national unity and prepare for war as Russian threat lingers

Nick Schifrin:

But U.S. officials accuse Russia of inventing a withdrawal that is not actually happening.

The Ministry of Defense said yesterday these troops were returning to their bases, but independent researchers say their bases are actually right on the Ukraine border. A U.S. official called the videos staged for deception.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State: Unfortunately, there's a difference between what Russia says and what it does. And what we're seeing is no meaningful pullback.

On the contrary, we continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border.