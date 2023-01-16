UN and EU call on Greece to stop prosecuting migrant rescue groups

Nick Schifrin:

The E.U. says the number of migrants entering Europe last year hit a six-year high to well over 100,000. That is a 50 percent increase over the previous year.

But Greece has been prosecuting the humanitarian workers who try to save asylum seekers at sea. And the U.N. and the E.U. say those prosecutions are having a chilling effect. Now a court case could prolong migrants' uncertainty.

Here's special correspondent Malcolm Brabant.