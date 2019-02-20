Unanimous Supreme Court decision limits states’ ability to seize personal property

Marcia Coyle:

Well, there have been a number of complaints or allegations by citizens and also news reports that some police departments have used forfeiture and fines in an abusive way or in a way that sometimes funds certain activities that they want to do without any real connection to a crime.

And so what the court did today is going to do two things, basically. It's going to make police departments probably more cautious in how they use fines and forfeitures, and it also gives all of us a basis to challenge those forfeitures or fines if we think they are excessive.

And Justice Ginsburg also pointed out in her opinion that excessive fines and forfeitures can also undermine our other rights. She noted, in particular, that if they're used in the wrong way, they can chill speech, for example, and they can be used as retaliation. And there have been allegations that they have been used in that way.