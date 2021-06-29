Understanding the fragile ceasefire and humanitarian crisis in Tigray

Aly Verjee:

I think, broadly, those are the reasons.

Clearly, the military advances of the Tigrayan in the last few days have been rather rapid, have been rather decisive in terms of their effect. And that has put the government of Ethiopia, the forces of the federal government under significant pressure.

But, at the same time, it's probably not the only factor. There's been pressure building for some time on the prime minister to halt the hostilities, to withdraw forces. That's international pressure. That's also pressure from the region.

And the fact that the elections are now out of the way also perhaps plays a role, because, prior to the elections, there was a great deal of discussion within Ethiopia and other parts of the country about just how necessary it was to continue this conflict. A lot of people thought the war was necessary, and, actually, there was a degree of popularity attached to it.

So, clearly, acting before the elections might have been more difficult for the prime minister, but with the elections out of way, that's no longer the same consideration it once was.