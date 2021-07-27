What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Uniquely challenging West U.S. wildfires usher in a ‘new era of firefighting’

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Audio

Firefighters in parts of the western U.S. were hoping for help from cooler weather Tuesday, but there's still no end in sight to a plague of wildfires — including one in Northern California that keeps growing. Stephanie Sy reports.

Listen to this Segment

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: