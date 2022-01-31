Unpredictable weather impacts long-standing traditions on outdoor rinks

John Yang:

So, in 2013, McLeman and his colleagues launched RinkWatch.org, a site where people across North America can submit information about conditions at their local pond or backyard rink.

They used that data to examine skateability trends in the original six cities of the National Hockey League, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, New York, and Toronto. In all of them, the number of good skating days has fallen since the 1940s. The drop was most pronounced in Toronto.

In the early 1940s, the city had almost 60 high-quality skating days. Two years ago, there were only about 20. And McLeman's research projects, things will be even worse by the end of the century.

If these seasons get shorter, what's the impact? What's the effect?