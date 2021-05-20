US Commerce Secretary on unemployment checks, women in the work force and inflation

Amna Nawaz:

There are good signs for the economic recovery today. Jobless claims are at their lowest levels since March of last year. Hiring is on the rise. And with that come more questions about the need for special pandemic unemployment benefits.

Many Republican governors across the country are cutting those federal benefits, which provide another $300 a week for recipients.

We are going to look at this now with Gina Raimondo. She's the secretary of commerce. And she joins us now.

Madam Secretary, welcome to the "NewsHour." And thank you for making the time.

Despite those numbers, we should point out there are a number of firms and businesses across the country who say they cannot fill jobs. We hear stories from a restaurant owner who says he's about 30 short. He has to turn business away, another business owner who is actively soliciting referrals from customers.

What can you say the administration is doing to help those business owners?