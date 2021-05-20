WATCH LIVE: Health care leaders testify on workforce shortage

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing Thursday on addressing workforce shortages in the health care industry.

Watch the hearing live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video player above.

A 2018 report by the consulting firm Mercer found that the demand for health care workers in the U.S. will outpace the number of professionals able to fill the demand by 2025, with an estimated gap of 446,300. In a recent Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll roughly three in 10 health care workers said they had weighed leaving the profession due to burnout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David J. Skorton, president of the Association of American Medical Colleges; Dr. Leon McDougle, president of the National Medical Association; Shelley Spires, CEO of Albany Area Primary Health Care; and James D. Herbert, president of the University of New England, will all testify at the hearing.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.