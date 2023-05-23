Uvalde community still seeking accountability a year after elementary school shooting

Amna Nawaz:

Yes, we have heard this from a number of families here who remain very frustrated by what they say is a lack of transparency and information from their elected officials and police officials in particular.

They told us, many times, they hear about developments through the news media or through social media itself. There are some investigations. The Uvalde district attorney has launched a probe into the police response. We know the Department of Justice has also launched its own inquiry. There was a senior Department of Justice official named Vanita Gupta who was just here last month to meet with families.

But, so far, no criminal charges have been filed. And family say they want more accountability. There is a divide here, though. There are members of this community who believe it is time to move on one year later. And, similarly, there's a divide over how to handle gun violence.

This is an area where gun rights are highly valued. It's a big hunting community. And while the families of those who lost loved ones have been pushing to raise the purchase age limit from 18 to 21 for those assault-style weapons like the one used in the attack, that effort failed in the state legislature.

And, quite frankly, many people here don't support that kind of effort. You have to remember, William, just a few months after the shooting, the majority of residents here in Uvalde County actually voted to put Governor Greg Abbott, Texas governor, back into office for a third term. He, of course, has long opposed any kind of gun violence reform — William.