Uvalde residents respond to police chief’s dismissal after elementary school massacre

Geoff Bennett:

Twenty-one people were killed on May 24, 19 students and two teachers. Arredondo was one of the first officers on the scene.

It took more than an hour for law enforcement to confront the 18-year-old gunman, despite nearly 400 local, state and federal police responding. Video from that day shows officers armed with shields and weapons as parents pleaded for more action from authorities.

Arredondo's attorney did not immediately respond to "NewsHour"'s requests for comment, but, in a 17-page statement released before the board meeting, defended Arredondo's role, insisting he saved as many lives as he could with the resources available.

But many of the family say Arredondo is to blame.

Vicente Salazar, Grandfather of Uvalde Shooting Victim: The termination was long coming. I think it should have been done immediately.