VA Secretary Denis McDonough discusses compensation for veterans affected by burn pits

Amna Nawaz
Dan Sagalyn
Last year, President Biden signed the PACT Act which fundamentally changed the way veterans could get disability compensation for their war-related illnesses. More than 801,000 veterans and their survivors have filed claims since the act was signed. Amna Nawaz spoke with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough about how the department is carrying out the claims.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
