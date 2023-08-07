VA Secretary Denis McDonough discusses compensation for veterans affected by burn pits

Last year, President Biden signed the PACT Act which fundamentally changed the way veterans could get disability compensation for their war-related illnesses. More than 801,000 veterans and their survivors have filed claims since the act was signed. Amna Nawaz spoke with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough about how the department is carrying out the claims.

