‘Very unlikely’ foreign adversary caused Havana Syndrome, U.S. intelligence says

Nick Schifrin:

The intelligence briefers who talked to me and about a dozen reporters today, one official said intelligence points against, against foreign involvement.

And this official said that adversaries, including China and Russia, expressed some confusion when the U.S. started reporting Havana symptoms. Many thought this was a U.S. plot to blame them for something. There was no evidence, this official went on to say, that Ukrainians or any kind of partner country suffered from any systematic attack or any evidence that an adversary was even practicing this kind of attack, again, evidence that they would have seen if they believed an adversary was behind this.

As for the weapon, previous assessments that the intelligence community has considered said that directed energy might have caused these symptoms. The intelligence official told us — quote — "Those were all washed out." There was no evidence, this official said, that any adversary overcame some of the challenges to create some kind of microwave, for example, that would have, this official said, had to have gone through concrete or had line of sight to some of these victims.

But I just spoke with the head of the intelligence community experts panel, David Relman, and he disagreed. He said that the panel found that a device could have been portable, concealable, and there could have been more than one mechanism used.

And he said, look, the U.S. simply doesn't know enough about directed energy to know for certain whether it could have been used or not in this case.