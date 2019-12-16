Veterans receive hero’s welcome at commemoration of Battle of the Bulge

John Yang:

At dawn 75 years ago today, the German army launched an assault on advancing Allied forces in Belgium and Luxembourg; 1,000 Nazi tanks and 200,000 troops tried to break the Allied line and nearly did, creating a bulge as they pushed defenses.

Badly outnumbered U.S. forces bore the brunt. For more than a month, they battled both the Nazis and the bitter cold with meager supplies and low ammunition. At one point, the Germans demanded surrender.

The now legendary response from American Brigadier General Anthony McAuliffe, a defiant, "Nuts."

His troops were ultimately reinforced by a soldiers led by General George Patton. Together, they fended off the Nazis and dealt them a paralyzing defeat, but at a brutal cost; 10,000 Americans died, the costliest battle in the entire war.

Today, performers honored their sacrifice. Artificial snow fell amid the day's cold rain, a reminder of the battle's frigid conditions. One veteran of the battle, 96-year-old Malcolm Buck Marsh, recounted his experience.