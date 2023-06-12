Violent rhetoric escalates online after latest Trump indictment

Amna Nawaz:

In the days after the latest indictment of former President Trump, violent rhetoric has been escalating in online forums and in far right militia groups.

This, coupled with heated and combative messaging from Trump and his Republican allies, has extremism — extremism watchers on high alert.

Following this all of this closely is Jeff Sharlet. He's a professor at Dartmouth College. And his new book, "The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War," chronicles the rise of right-wing extremism over the last decade.

Jeff Sharlet, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I'd like to ask for your help in translating some of the response we have seen from some Republicans after the indictment of former President Trump, this in particular from a congressman, from Clay Higgins of Louisiana.

If you take a look at this tweet, he said this — quote — "President Trump said he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold; rPOTUS has this. Buckle up. 1/50K. Know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all."

Jeff Sharlet, when you read that, can you help us understand, what is he talking about here and why did it catch your attention?

Jeff Sharlet, Author, "The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War": Because it's such a specific call to prepare for battle.

A perimeter probe is — he is saying that the oppressors, by which he means — he sometimes refers to the cabal or even Leviathan — Leviathan — these are QAnon terms for the federal government — is testing the strength of the real people; rPOTUS, a term he has been using for several years, is the real POTUS. He believes Trump is the real president.

Buckle up, obviously, he's get ready. But 1/50K, I had to do some research. That's one to 50,000, the ratio — the scale of military-grade maps. Know your bridges, I was familiar with, is militia-speak for understand the points of attack, literally know the bridges that you can seize and hold and stop federal forces from coming in.