Proud Boys members convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

Carrie Johnson:

Tarrio's lawyers basically said he's a scapegoat for the former president, that it was too hard or too complicated for the Justice Department to charge Donald Trump with wrongdoing, and so the government went after Enrique Tarrio.

Instead, they did point out the Tarrio watched the events of January 6 from a hotel room in Baltimore, in part because he was in trouble for defacing a banner at an African American church in D.C. in December of 2020.

But the government said that Tarrio was monitoring the action from afar and sometimes directing his troops on the ground. They pointed to a chat message Tarrio posted on January 6, saying: "Make no mistake, we did this."