Violent storms and droughts ravage parts of Europe and Asia

In cities across France, sheets of rain and hail pound the streets, trees are uprooted in backyards, and people wade through stormwaters overflowing onto sidewalks.

These extreme events, which climate scientists say are increasingly being driven by a warming world, are spreading wider and wider. In Germany, it's been the opposite. An extreme drought has shrunk some of the nation's major rivers, snarling cargo traffic, as ships struggle to navigate increasingly narrow channels.

New satellite images show the before-and-after of a nearly dry Rhine River. The storms inundating France are expected in the coming days. And while those rains could help the Rhine, they have already taken seven lives in France and Italy; 140 mile-an-hour winds hit the island of Corsica just off the coast of those two nations.

While experts say the storms are something of a reprieve from drought, this volume is too much to handle.

Eric Sauquet, French National Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (through translator): We were waiting for precipitation, but not with this much intensity.