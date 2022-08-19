August 19, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, we explore the threats of violence against FBI agents following the search of former President Trump's Florida home. Then, Florida judges rule a 16-year-old girl is not mature enough to have an abortion, meaning she will continue with an unwanted pregnancy. David Brooks and Ruth Marcus weigh in on the results of primary elections and the investigations surrounding Trump.

