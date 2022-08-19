Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, we explore the threats of violence against FBI agents following the search of former President Trump's Florida home. Then, Florida judges rule a 16-year-old girl is not mature enough to have an abortion, meaning she will continue with an unwanted pregnancy. David Brooks and Ruth Marcus weigh in on the results of primary elections and the investigations surrounding Trump.
