Virginia readies to rollout a half-million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Governor Ralph Northam:

Judy, thanks so much for having me.

We are seeing upward trends of our number, our positivity rate, which we follow closely. It's now over 10 percent. There are some areas of Virginia where it's even higher than that, especially out in our southwest.

We took some aggressive actions prior to Thanksgiving to mitigate these numbers. Obviously, we have the Thanksgiving surge that we are concerned about. We are probably seeing some of that beginning now. And we're having further discussions, Judy, on whether we should take further measures to mitigate these numbers. So, a lot of that is in discussion.

But we're very concerned, especially our hospital capacities through Virginia. For the most part, they are doing well, but, certainly, in the southwest, we are seeing decreased number of beds, and also our staff, Judy. And that's across Virginia.

Our staff has been doing just a wonderful job now for 10 months, but they're very tired. They're fatigued. And we need to take that into consideration and make sure that we protect them. And we continue to encourage Virginians — and, for the most part, they have been doing a good job to follow the guidelines of wearing the facial protection, washing our hands, not gathering in large groups.

So, those are the things that we're doing. We're anxiously awaiting, like all governors, like all states in Virginia, the vaccination. Two companies, as you know, are very close to receiving approval from the FDA.

We have been told that we're going to have 480,000 doses, which will cover our front-line health care responders and providers and also our long-term care facilities, both the residents and the staff.

So, we're excited about that, but we know there's going to be a couple of months at least where we need to keep these numbers down and need to keep that curb flat.