Vocalist Buika fuses genres to form unique musical style

Buika:

Well, sometimes good, sometimes strange, sometimes horrible. At that time, to grow in a place where you are the unique in something, obviously you're gonna have a lot of trouble. Everybody around you make you feel like, you know, that you not gonna be able to be someone, you know, in your life, because you were born that way. It was like, wow, you are a black girl, just because you are a black girl, you probably won't be able to do absolutely nothing. I felt that it was a bad luck, my life, you know? And I, I didn't feel comfortable with it. And I was angry. I was just angry.

But then, life taught me that that's not true. No matter if you are white in a country where everybody is Chinese. If you do your things right, you can reach the moon.