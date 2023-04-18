Wall Street Journal publisher discusses Russia’s charges against Evan Gershkovich

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Evan Gershkovich's lawyer says he's in a mood to fight after his appearance in a Moscow courtroom where he faced farcical espionage charges lodged by Russian authorities. The U.S. says the Wall Street Journal reporter is "wrongfully detained" and President Biden has made his release a priority. Wall Street Journal publisher and Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour discussed the latest with Amna Nawaz.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
