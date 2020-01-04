Warmer winters put Minnesota dog sledding at risk

Kaomi Goetz:

After connecting with his dogs, it was McClelland's turn to start.

Five…four…three…two…one. The mentor is now the competitor.

It seemed like a picture-perfect wintry postcard. But the Beargrease is changing. Organizers had to shave off more than 70 miles from last year's course. It was also rerouted. All because of a continual trend: lack of snow.