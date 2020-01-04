U.S.-Iran tensions: a diplomatic quagmire for the Middle East

Douglas Ollivant:

First, Iran's right next door. They're their neighbor. So it's much easier for them to be there. You know, Iran and Iraq, have been neighbors for thousands of years, are going to continue to do so. So their relationships are of a different flavor and than that of the United States with Iraq.

That said, some of us think that we're in this escalatory period because their influence was starting to be pushed back, that the protests that have been going on — not to be confused with the protesters at the U.S. embassy, who were just disguised militiamen — but the protests that are really going on in downtown Baghdad, which are pro-democracy, pro-accountability, anti-corruption and largely anti-Iranian, had shifted the political winds in Baghdad enough that the Iranians were about to lose the ability to influence the selection of the prime minister.

And we think that may be what started this whole escalatory cycle, starting with the killing of the U.S. contractor on the base near Kirkuk and then the tit-for-tat that followed from that.