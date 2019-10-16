Warren becomes debate target as moderates vie for breakout

Amy Walter:

Well, she was, I think, every — she was the target, I think, of every single person on that stage.

We saw the clips about Medicare for all, which was a big component of the attacks, on how her plan would get paid for, which is — her plan is actually Bernie Sanders' plan.

But she was also attacked for sort of her my way or the highway approach, that her plan to — even her plan to break up big tech was criticized by Andrea Yang.

So it was pretty clear that she's seen now as, if not the front-runner, at least a co-front-runner, with Joe Biden. But I think she handled it pretty well. There wasn't a moment in which you thought, boy, that was a pretty terrible answer or she looks really rattled.

There's no doubt that her opponents and press coverage is going to continue to focus on her answer on how to pay for this Medicare for all plan. That's not going away. How she responds to it over time, I think, may change.

So that was probably her least impressive moment. But, overall, I thought it was pretty good.