Watch continues uninterrupted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Judy Woodruff:

We end this Memorial Day with soldiers from the Army's 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, who have kept watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery around the clock for more than 70 years.

Now a look at how that tradition endures even through a pandemic.

This March, Arlington National Cemetery closed to most visitors, as COVID-19 hit the nation's capital. But at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the cemetery's most iconic memorial, the watch never stopped.