Watson, Crick’s breakthrough DNA discovery was based on Rosalind Franklin’s work

Judy Woodruff:

It's the famous lightbulb-going-off story every school kid learns, how James Watson and Francis Crick discovered the structure of DNA and cemented their place in scientific history.

But, as William Brangham explains, a new book paints a more troubling picture of how this famous discovery came about, and who else deserves some credit.

Dr. Howard Markel, Author, "The Secret of Life": We are at the National Academy of Sciences, which is where the most celebrated scientists in America are members. But it was for a long time an old boys' club.