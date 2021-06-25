We may not know if aliens exist, but UFO’s still pose a national security risk

Judy Woodruff:

It is one of the most enduring questions of humanity: Are we alone in the universe?

Today, a highly anticipated report from the U.S. intelligence community zeros in on unidentified aerial phenomenon, or UAPs, commonly known as UFOs. It comes from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It concludes that these unidentified objects clearly pose a risk to flight and a national security threat to the U.S.

But the larger question is, is this alien life, remains unanswered.

John Yang has the story.