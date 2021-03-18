Weeks after policy reversal, immigrant families still separated at border

James Fox:

Biden also instructed his State Department to resume visa processing, particularly for those who had already been interviewed by a consular officer, like Amirkhani.

Still, even with many of the Trump era travel bans out of the way, some critics believe that Biden has not moved quickly enough to reverse all of his predecessor's policies. Specifically, two travel ban extensions which had halted all legal immigration during the pandemic, were not lifted by the president until the end of February, five weeks after his inauguration.

Now, for most visa applicants, that five-week delay was just another hurdle in what is already a very long line of obstacles. But for thousands of others who had been granted temporary visas to enter the U.S. in 2020 and 2021, a delay like this is potentially disastrous, because, while many may have been approved to come to the U.S. before those additional bans were put in place, the expiration date on their visas has not changed, meaning their travel window, which was originally about 10 months, has been reduced to a matter of weeks.

What's more, a backlog in applications, combined with the pandemic, means some of those promised visas are now beginning to expire before they can even be delivered by the State Department.