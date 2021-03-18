Thursday on the NewsHour, the Georgia shootings highlight the increasing challenges faced by Asian Americans, spikes in COVID cases in several states raise concerns over new variants and reopening too early, and Rhode Island uses COVID relief dollars to stimulate an economy decimated by the pandemic.
Thursday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Congress holds first hearing on Asian American violence in decades amid ‘crisis point’4 min
-
‘This day was coming:’ Lawmaker says year of anti-Asian rhetoric led to Georgia shootings7 min
-
White supremacist propaganda nearly doubled in 2020. How can Americans counter it?6 min
-
News Wrap: U.S. to send 4 million COVID vaccines to Mexico, Canada6 min
-
With states reopening widely, new COVID hotspots surface6 min
-
As America’s longest war wages on, is there hope for peace?6 min
-
Weeks after policy reversal, immigrant families still separated at border7 min
-
As nationwide unemployment grows, Rhode Island steps in to help residents find work8 min
-
Why you should be proud of your ethnic name2 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.